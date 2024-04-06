North Baltimore, Ohio

April 6, 2024 7:26 am

Naturalists Host Speaker To Talk About H2Ohio Wetland Grant Program

(April, 2024-Findlay, OH) The Hancock County Naturalists will host speaker Kevin Nemer, Assistant Program Manager for the H2Ohio Wetlands Program at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Water Resources, at their monthly meeting on April 11 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Doc Phillips Discovery Center at Oakwoods Nature Preserve, 1400 Oakwoods Lane. The meeting is free and open to the public to those 15 and older.

Nemer’s responsibilities include project management, outreach, and coordination for H2Ohio wetland grants in NW Ohio as well as tracking ODNR’s H2Ohio grant performance across the state. He regularly coordinates with 9 of the Divisions at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) as well as outside government agencies, non-profits, and NGOs. Kevin holds his bachelor’s degree in biology and environmental science with a minor in chemistry from Lourdes University. He has been an employee at ODNR for over 5 years and has worked in multiple positions within the agency. His  presentation will be on the H2Ohio Wetland Grant Program and project overview in Northwest Ohio and Western Lake Erie basin.

The Hancock County Naturalists, a membership organization, was established for the purpose of furthering the study of the fauna and flora of Hancock County and the surrounding area and to participate in selected conservation and educational projects. Membership and events are open to those aged 15 and older. Annual membership fees are $15 per adult, $20 per couple, and $10 for youth.

For more information, contact Jane Riker at 419-306-3697 or [email protected]. The group’s website is hancockcountynaturalists.org.

