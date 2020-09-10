Experience a self-guided expedition that will lead you all around Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve deciphering logic puzzles. in an attempt to locate a prize. There are two ways to enjoy this adventure.



1) Download the ‘UsynligO’ app to find the course ‘Nature Quest: Sawyer Adventure.’ The app will then lead you to the points, and at the end a clue will be revealed to find your prize.



2) Visit the park, find the perimeter trail and solve the puzzles located on signs associated with each point. At the end there are instructions on where to submit your puzzle.



All completed adventures will be entered into a raffle to win a set of Wood County Park District handmade nature coasters. This is a free activity for the whole community. Registration is not needed.

*Note: This adventure will take you along a primitive trail that contains trip hazards and hills. Closed-toe shoes and a walking stick are recommended. Please participate at your own risk. Questions can be sent to: nsarver@wcparks.org

Nature Quest III: Sawyer Adventure will be available through September 30, 2020.

Nature Quest II is a virtual escape room and Nature Quest I is a multi-park visit. All information can be found on the ‘wcparks’ app and at wcparks.org/whats-new/

The Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve is located at 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551 and is open daily from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset