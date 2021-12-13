Navneet Patti, MD, Joins the Psychiatric Center of NW Ohio

Navneet Patti, MD, a physician who specializes in adult and child psychiatry, recently joined the Psychiatric Center of Northwest Ohio team at Caughman Health Center, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System.

Dr. Patti completed medical school at Guru Gobind Medical College in Faridkot, India. She completed her adult psychiatry residency at Detroit Medical Center, Wayne State University and her child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

“I’m very excited to be joining the team at the Psychiatric Center of Northwest Ohio,” Dr. Patti said. “I look forward to getting to know and building relationships with patients from the community and providing mental and behavioral health care to them.”

Dr. Patti is welcoming child, adolescent and adult patients at the Psychiatric Center of Northwest Ohio. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 419.429.6480.