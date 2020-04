2019 TAX FILING DUE DATE UPDATE

The filing and payment due date for individuals and calendar year net profit filers for tax year 2019 has been extended to July 15, 2020. Additionally, the 2020 first and second quarter estimate due dates are now both on July 15, 2020.

