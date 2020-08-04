NBX WaterShedsun
NB 4-Hers Shine at Wood Co. Fair

North Baltimore was well represented at the Wood County Fair on Monday, August 3 during the goat showmanship show. Four 4H participants from North Baltimore, that are also members of the Klassy Kids 4H Club (based in North Baltimore), took home top honors. Lilly Westgate – 2nd place Senior Showmanship, Maddy Westgate – 3rd place Senior Showmanship, Sara Casey – 3rd place Junior Showmanship and Macie Baltz – 5th place First Year Showmanship. Congratulations, girls!

(From left- Lilly Westgate, Maddy Westgate, Macie Baltz and Sara Casey)




Sara Casey, daughter of Jim and Mary Casey


Maddy Westgate & Lilly Westgate, daughters of Jason and Laura Westgate

Macie Baltz, daughter of Nate and Mandy Baltz


submitted by Mary Casey

