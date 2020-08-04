NB 4-Hers Shine at Wood Co. Fair

North Baltimore was well represented at the Wood County Fair on Monday, August 3 during the goat showmanship show. Four 4H participants from North Baltimore, that are also members of the Klassy Kids 4H Club (based in North Baltimore), took home top honors. Lilly Westgate – 2nd place Senior Showmanship, Maddy Westgate – 3rd place Senior Showmanship, Sara Casey – 3rd place Junior Showmanship and Macie Baltz – 5th place First Year Showmanship. Congratulations, girls!







Sara Casey, daughter of Jim and Mary Casey





Maddy Westgate & Lilly Westgate, daughters of Jason and Laura Westgate





Macie Baltz, daughter of Nate and Mandy Baltz





submitted by Mary Casey