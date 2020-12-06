NB 7th and 8th grade girls basketball results

by Michelle Melendez

Saturday morning, December 5th Pandora- Gilboa hosted North Baltimore’s 7th and 8th grade girls basketball teams.



The 7th grade North Baltimore girls bested Pandora Gilboa by playing well as a team. Great passes and teamwork on offense and defense brought them to a 27 to 13 win.

Scoring for NB’s 7th grade game (please note, the 7th grade team currently only has 4 players eligible so the 8th grade helps cover)



AUBREY COTTERMAN 4 points

KAYLEE ALLISON 9 points

LAYLA DELANCY 4 points

NEVAEH DEWITT 4 points

KENADI LENARD 2 points

BRENLEE SCHMIDT 4 points



The 8th grade team fought hard against Pandora- Gilboa but came up short after keeping it close into the 3rd quarter, scoring 18 points to PG’s 30.

While Pandora Gilboa’s defense was quick by running some solid plays and making some great passes, NB was able to get on the boards.



Scoring for NB’s 8th grade game

LAYLA DELANCY 10 points

KENADI LENARD 8 points



Wednesday night is the 7th and 8th grades next game against McComb.