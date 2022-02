from Suzanne Bucher

7th Grade Boys Basketball Tournament Results @ Cory-Rawson HS

North Baltimore 7th grade boys defeated McComb in the Consolation (3rd Place) game on Saturday, February 18th. In the Championship game, Van Buren defeated Liberty-Benton 34-23.

North Baltimore vs McComb – 2/19/2022

7th Grade Boys

N Baltimore – 55

McComb – 24

Zander Ferdinandsen – 12

Jack Clark – 10

Jonah Hagemyer – 9

Gabe Patterson – 8

Luke Long – 7

Noah Kelley – 5

Trevor Walter – 4

7th Grade Record: 13-5