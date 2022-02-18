NB 7th Grade Boys Basketball Tournament Results

On Wednesday night #2 seed North Baltimore lost in the semi-final match-up against #3 Liberty-Benton. In the 2nd semi-final game #2 Van Buren defeated #5 McComb 27-16. Van Buren will play Liberty-Benton for the championship game this Saturday @ 9:30 in the HS gym. NB will play McComb for the consolation game at 9:30 in the JH gym.

North Baltimore vs McComb – 2/16/2022

7th GRADE BOYS

N Baltimore – 33

Liberty-Benton – 42

Zander Ferdinandsen – 20

Luke Long – 10

Gabe Patterson – 3

Upcoming 7th Grade Tournament Game

Sat 2/19 vs McComb, 9:30am (consolation game) at Cory Rawson