NB 8th Grade Boys Advance in Cory-Rawson Invite (BVC) Hoops Tourney

8th Grade Boys Basketball Tournament Results – Game 1

@ Cory-Rawson HS

NB 8th Grade boys are seeded #3 in the Cory-Rawson Invite Tournament (BVC) and will now face #2 Van Buren this Wednesday, February 15. This past Saturday they defeated #6 Arcadia.

North Baltimore vs Arcadia – 2/11/2023

8th Grade Boys

N Baltimore – 43

Arcadia – 30

Jack Clark – 14

Zander Ferdinandsen – 13

Luke Long – 8

Gabe Patterson – 3

Jonah Hagemyer – 3

Upcoming 8th Grade Tournament Game

Wed 2/15 #3 NB vs #2 Van Buren, 5:30pm @ Cory-Rawson HS Gym

Sat 2/18 – Championship Game, 11:00am @ Cory-Rawson HS Gym

Sat 2/18 – Consolation Game, 11:00am @ Cory-Rawson JH Gym