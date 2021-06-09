NBX WaterShedsun
NB Alumni and Community Half Time Show Planned!

All North Baltimore alumni and community members are invited to participate in the halftime show on Friday, September 24. To register for this event, please email Ben Pack at bpack@nbls.org.

If you need to borrow a school instrument or would like a digital copy of the music, please indicate that in the email as well. If after you register you can’t attend, please email Ben again so we don’t haul the extra instruments over to the stadium unnecessarily.

The plan is to meet in the band section at the start of the 2nd quarter. All performers will receive free admission into the game. You are more than welcome to play in the stands as well!


Halftime selections will include:
Eye of the Tiger
Stacy’s Mom
Uptown Funk
Fight Song
If you have any questions, please let us know!

