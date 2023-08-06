NB Alumni Association To Community: THANK YOU for your Continued Support

On Friday, July 28th, the North Baltimore Alumni Association (NBAA) celebrated the Class of 2023 with a dinner at the American Legion. Over 100 guests attended the event, including three members of the honored class.

Gaige DeWitt and Leah Rader, 2023 graduates, both received checks for $750 to assist with their educational endeavors this fall. Gaige is attending the University of Toledo and Leah is attending Miami University.

The oldest NB Alumnae attending was Mr. Wally Lobdell, Class of 1944 (79 years ago), who resides in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. The Class with the largest representation at the event was the Class of 1973 (50 years)

The dinner was catered by Kathy’s Korner of Arcadia.



On Saturday morning, the NBAA hosted a golf tournament fundraiser at Birch Run Golf Club. Proceeds from this event have made it possible for 29 NBHS graduates to receive financial assistance in furthering their educations, since the golf event began in 2006.

The next annual dinner was scheduled for July 26, 2024. Please mark your calendars. Formal invitations are no longer mailed to anyone. Word of mouth and social media are the main methods of receiving information.

We are always interested in more people joining us in our efforts to continue the long-standing standing tradition of honoring our most recent graduates by inviting them to join us for dinner and recognition of their accomplishments, as well as their graduation from the school district that has been in existence since the late 1890’s. Please contact Tami Thomas, Suzanne Bucher, or Sue Miklovic, if you are interested in volunteering.

Our THANK YOU Letter: