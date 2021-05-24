NB Alumni Association will Meet July 30

The North Baltimore Alumni Association will be gathering at the NB American Legion for dinner on Friday, July 30, 2021, the night before the annual Good Ole Summertime Festival, after being cancelled last year.

Classes that will be recognized this year are 2020, 2021, 2016, 2011, 2006, 2001,1996, 1991, 1986, 1981, 1976, 1971( 50 YEARS!), 1966, 1961,and 1960 or before….Here is the official “Letter” that serves as an invitation to any interested NBHS Alumni, Present or Former NBHS teachers and Administrators, or friend of NBHS who would like to attend: