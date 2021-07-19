The North Baltimore Alumni Banquet has been scheduled for Friday, July 30, 2021 at the NB American Legion Hall, 539 American Legion Drive.
Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and the buffet will begin at 6:00 p.m.
For only $20 per person, you can enjoy reminiscing with former classmates and friends.
The deadline for reservations is July 19, 2021.
Reservations after this date will be $25, but you might run the risk of not getting a reservation as there is a limited amount of seating! Once this limit is reached, we will not take any last-minute reservations.
Checks should be made payable to the North Baltimore Alumni Association and mailed to the address above.
Information needed –
Name, Maiden name, Graduation Year, E-mail, Spouse/Guest’s Name (grad year and maiden if NBHS graduate) –
mail check and information to P. O. Box 204, North Baltimore, OH 45872