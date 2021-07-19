North Baltimore's FREE and LOCAL source for news, sports, information and inspiration.

Alumni Dinner Letter 2021

The North Baltimore Alumni Banquet has been scheduled for Friday, July 30, 2021 at the NB American Legion Hall, 539 American Legion Drive.

Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and the buffet will begin at 6:00 p.m.

For only $20 per person, you can enjoy reminiscing with former classmates and friends.

The deadline for reservations is July 19, 2021.

Reservations after this date will be $25, but you might run the risk of not getting a reservation as there is a limited amount of seating! Once this limit is reached, we will not take any last-minute reservations.

Checks should be made payable to the North Baltimore Alumni Association and mailed to the address above.

Information needed –

Name, Maiden name, Graduation Year, E-mail, Spouse/Guest’s Name (grad year and maiden if NBHS graduate) –

mail check and information to P. O. Box 204, North Baltimore, OH 45872