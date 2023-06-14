North Baltimore, Ohio

NB Arbor Day Celebrated Yesterday (Tuesday)

On June 13, 2023 a ceremony was held at the North Baltimore Honor Grove, located off of East Broadway. Mayor Janet L. Goldner welcomed those in attendance and made an official proclamation recognizing Arbor Day in North Baltimore.


In attendance were village administration, a council member, a member of the village tree commission and members of two families who donated trees for the Grove in memory of their loved ones.

Arbor Day Tree dedication in North Baltimore….

Thanks to Village resident Pam VanMooy for sending this information and photo.

