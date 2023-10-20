NB Area Chamber of Commerce Halloween Events 2023

Count Wakula Show – Great for kids of all ages!
Thursday, October 26 from 3 – 3:50 pm.
Trunk or Treat at D.S. Brown
Thursday, October 26th from 5:30 pm—7 pm
North Baltimore Halloween Parade
Theme is Animated Halloween
Saturday, October 28th at 7 pm
Trunk or Treat at Briar Hill
Monday, October 30th from 5:30 pm—6:30 pm
North Baltimore Trick or Treat
Tuesday, October 31st from 6 – 7:30 pm
NBACC Halloween Events 2023
Briar Hill Trunk or Treat
Monday, October 30th
Kid’s Costume Contest – for Age 17 and Under
This year the costume contest will be done at Briar Hill’s Trunk or Treat
and winners will be announced on Halloween during the slide show on the library
Facebook page.
To enter bring your child in costume to:
Briar Hill’s Trunk or Treat on Monday, October 30th from 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm.
Pictures will be taken. All entries will be put into a slide show.
Categories are:
Characters, Scary, Group of 3 or more (adults can participate), and Most Creative,
Prizes will be awarded to one winner in each category
Parade
Saturday, October 28th @ 7 pm
Float Contest
This year’s parade theme is “Animated Halloween”.
Entries will be judged on best use of this theme.
Registration is free and can be completed at the Village Office or NB Library
by Friday, October 27th at 3 pm. Registration requires group name, contact number (if the
float is being judged) and permission to photograph the float.
Categories and prizes are as follows
Large float $75 prize, Medium $50, Small $25, and Golf cart $25.
Winners will be announced on Tuesday, October 31st via the
NB Library Facebook.
Prizes can be picked up at the Village Office.