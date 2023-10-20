NB Area Chamber of Commerce Halloween Events 2023

Count Wakula Show – Great for kids of all ages!

Thursday, October 26 from 3 – 3:50 pm.

Trunk or Treat at D.S. Brown

Thursday, October 26th from 5:30 pm—7 pm

North Baltimore Halloween Parade

Theme is Animated Halloween

Saturday, October 28th at 7 pm

Trunk or Treat at Briar Hill

Monday, October 30th from 5:30 pm—6:30 pm

North Baltimore Trick or Treat

Tuesday, October 31st from 6 – 7:30 pm

NBACC Halloween Events 2023

Briar Hill Trunk or Treat

Monday, October 30th

Kid’s Costume Contest – for Age 17 and Under

This year the costume contest will be done at Briar Hill’s Trunk or Treat

and winners will be announced on Halloween during the slide show on the library

Facebook page.

To enter bring your child in costume to:

Briar Hill’s Trunk or Treat on Monday, October 30th from 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm.

Pictures will be taken. All entries will be put into a slide show.

Categories are:

Characters, Scary, Group of 3 or more (adults can participate), and Most Creative,

Prizes will be awarded to one winner in each category

Parade

Saturday, October 28th @ 7 pm

Float Contest

This year’s parade theme is “Animated Halloween”.

Entries will be judged on best use of this theme.

Registration is free and can be completed at the Village Office or NB Library

by Friday, October 27th at 3 pm. Registration requires group name, contact number (if the

float is being judged) and permission to photograph the float.

Categories and prizes are as follows

Large float $75 prize, Medium $50, Small $25, and Golf cart $25.

Winners will be announced on Tuesday, October 31st via the

NB Library Facebook.

Prizes can be picked up at the Village Office.