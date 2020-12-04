NB Asks for RFQ for Legal Services

The Village of North Baltimore is accepting RFQ (Request for Qualifications) for Legal Services for the village with the current legal rep. Joel Kuhlman stepping down due to his election to the Wood County Common Pleas Judge seat, this past November 3.

To follow is the notification seeking RFQ from the legal community.

The Village of North Baltimore (Wood County, Ohio) was founded in 1876 and has an approximate population of 3,400. Located along the I-75 corridor between Findlay and Bowling Green, North Baltimore is a primarily residential community with a number of industrial and manufacturing uses.

Day-to-day affairs are governed through a Mayor-Council form of government. The Village is governed by six elected Village Council members who establish policy. Execution of policy is administered by the Mayor who serves as Chief Administrative Officer for the Village with the assistance of the Village Administrator. The elected body seeks input from residents.

The purpose of the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) is to identify an attorney or legal firm to provide comprehensive legal services as the Village Legal Counsel on behalf of the appointing Village Council. All respondents must possess experience in Ohio local municipal law.

Request for Qualifications

An acceptable response shall fully address the submission requirements, be legibly signed by the respondent and be submitted on time to the proper address. Any response that does not comply with the instructions provided shall not be accepted.

A respondent shall deliver a signed digital response copy via mail or email by 12:00 P.M. EST on Monday, December 21, 2020 to the following contact: Village Administrator, Village of North Baltimore, 205 N. Main Street, North Baltimore, Ohio 45872: nbadmin@northbaltimore.net. Email subject line shall be clearly marked with the title of this RFQ as “Village of North Baltimore Legal Services.”

Village of North Baltimore Legal Counsel Scope of Services

The following services are expected to be delivered by the selected Legal Counsel through a legal services contract, on a retainer model, with the Village of North Baltimore.

Shall provide timely legal services as they pertain to Village operations and respond to legal inquiries on behalf of Village.

Shall represent the Village during meetings and act as the primary contact to outside legal representatives.

Shall recommend potential changes in procedures to the Village Council through the Mayor and Village Administrator.

Shall work with the Chief of Police in the interpretation and implementation of compliance to Village ordinances including code enforcement activities.

Shall review and make recommendations regarding ordinances, resolutions, contracts and agreements to reduce Village liability.

Shall ensure all legally binding documents and correspondence involving the government are accurate and legally sufficient in both form and content.

Shall have knowledge of the Village of North Baltimore Codified Ordinances.

Attend regular Village Council meetings (1st and 3rd Tuesday evenings each month).

Provide legal opinions on matters relating to Village activities.

Participate in the development of staff recommendations for action by the Village Council.

Perform related duties as necessary.

Evaluation Criteria

The qualified respondent shall meet the following criteria:

Be a current member in good standing of the State Bar of Ohio and maintains a local office in proximity to the Village to allow appropriate responsiveness.

Possess at least 3 years of legal experience representing a local government entity in a manner that demonstrates the respondents’ adherence to high ethical standards.

Possess experience and an ability to effectively represent the Village in all legal areas relevant to municipal government operations.

Have experience responding to legal inquiries on behalf of government officials.

Submission Requirements

In order to be considered for this position, qualified applicants should submit the following information no later than Monday, December 21, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. EST.

Statement of interest as to why respondent would be the ideal candidate (one-page limit).

A resume outlining the respondent’s experience and qualifications.

A brief response to each of the Evaluation Criteria described above.

At least three professional references that the Village of North Baltimore may contact in order to validate the respondent’s experience and trustworthiness.

General Terms and Conditions