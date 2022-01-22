North Baltimore, Ohio

January 22, 2022

NB Atheltic & Community HOF Inductions Tonight in The Jungle

The North Baltimore Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will be this Saturday, January 22, 2022, in The Jungle at NBHS-MS. The ceremony will be between JV (4:00 tip-off) and Varsity Boy’s game. 

In addition to the Athletic Hall of Fame inductions, the inaugrral Community Hall of Fame induction will be held prior to the athletic HOF inductions. 

Brock Boyer & Rachel Peters are being inducted (retroactively from covid cancellation last year).

Jordan Watson is this year’s inductee.

Bryan Wittenmyer is being inducted into the Community Hall of Fame for his tennis accolades while in at NBHS.

 

