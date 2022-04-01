North Baltimore, Ohio

April 1, 2022 2:22 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Administrative Assistant
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
Weekly Specials
Ol’ Jenny
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo
March 2020
Briar Hill Health Update
3 panel GIF
2022.03.25 Update website

NB Ball Field Clean-Up Tomorrow – Help Needed!

 

Field Clean up day is this Saturday, April 2nd, meeting at the softball concession stand at 10 am.
The goal is to be done within 2 hours. All are welcome to come help get things ready for our kids to play some ball!

Practices can officially start on Monday!
 
Summer ball pictures are scheduled for Saturday, April 30th, with a rain date of Saturday, May 7th.

NBYTL Facebook

Dates of interests:
April 1st Fan Wear Shop Opens Online
April 1-3, 8-10, 22-24, 29-May 1st Dunham’s Discount Weekends
April 2nd at 10am Field Clean Up
April 4th Practices Start
April 5th Pieology Fundraiser
Week of May 2nd Games Start
TBA Tournaments

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website