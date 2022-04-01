NB Ball Field Clean-Up Tomorrow – Help Needed!

Field Clean up day is this Saturday, April 2nd, meeting at the softball concession stand at 10 am.

The goal is to be done within 2 hours. All are welcome to come help get things ready for our kids to play some ball!

Practices can officially start on Monday! Summer ball pictures are scheduled for Saturday, April 30th, with a rain date of Saturday, May 7th.

Dates of interests:

April 1st Fan Wear Shop Opens Online

April 1-3, 8-10, 22-24, 29-May 1st Dunham’s Discount Weekends

April 2nd at 10am Field Clean Up

April 4th Practices Start

April 5th Pieology Fundraiser

Week of May 2nd Games Start

TBA Tournaments