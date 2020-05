With the SouthWood Travel League (baseball/softball/tee-ball) and now the Hancock County Girls Fast Pitch League cancelling for the summer, the officers of the NB Youth League have determined it best to cancel

Hancock County Girls Fastpitch League has been canceled for the summer of 2020. With Southwood already canceled the NB Youth League will not have T-ball either. NBYL will be updating everyone in the coming weeks on how we’re going to proceed.

from Andy Allision the league president.