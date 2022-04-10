NB Baseball Falls to Patrick Henry

Pitching was the name of the game as both hurlers had no-hitters going into the 6th inning. But the Patriots pushed across a pair of runs in the 6th and added an insurance run in the 7th for the 3 – 0 non-league win.

Mitch Clark was on the mound for the Tigers, allowing 4 hits, NB committed 2 errors. The leading hitters were Solly and Soltis.

Berhman picked up the W for PH, with top hitters of Meyer, Hudson and Johnson with singles.

NB falls to 0 – 3 on the season. They travel to Van Buren for a BVC game with the Black Knights.