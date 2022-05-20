North Baltimore, Ohio

NB Baseball Loses In Sectional Final

 

from Randy Boyer
The North Baltimore High School Tiger baseball season ends in Leipsic.

NB lost to the Vikings 5- 0, playing hard and never giving up after falling behind 3 – 0 in the 1st inning, to the very fundamentally sound team!

Gunner Kepling was on the mound for the Tigers pitching 6 innings, allowing 4 earned runs, striking out 7 and giving up 6 hits, with NB committing 2 errors.

Leading NB at the plate were Suman, W. Baltz and Soltis with singles.

Best of luck to our graduating seniors Brock, Mitch, Gunner, Jerry and Logan!

