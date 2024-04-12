NB Baseball Wins Back-To-Back Games

High School Varsity Baseball Results (14 – 6 WIN)
by Randy Boyer
Cory Rawson @ North Baltimore – 4/10/2024
The Tigers win their 2nd game in a row by beating Cory Rawson 14-6.
Freshman Luke Long picked up the win on the mound and helped himself at the plate with a HR, 2B, 1B, and 3 RBI’s.
Cooper Clark added 2-1B and 2 RBI’s and is off to a hot start after coming off an early season injury.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
CR 0 1 0 3 0 1 1 6 4 7
NB 0 0 6 4 1 3 – 14 7 4
WP – Long (NB) 5-1/3IP, 8K, 7BB, 3H, 4R
LP – Ludwig (CR)
Top Hitters
NB
Long – 1B, 2B, HR, 3RBI
C Clark – 2-1B, 2RBI
CR
Boeham – 2-1B
High School Varsity Baseball Results 4 – 1 WIN
by Randy Boyer
North Baltimore @ Waynesfield Goshen – 4/9/2024
Gavin Soltis pitched a complete game to give the Tigers their 1st win of the season.
Cooper Clark had to hits and drove in 2 in the 6th to give NB some breathing room.
Gavin set WG in order in the 6th and 7th
.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
NB 0 0 1 0 0 3 0 4 4 5
WG 0 0 3 0 2 0 0 1 2 2
WP – Soltis (NB) 7IP, 6K, 2H, 0ER
LP – Dewitt (WG)
Top Hitters
NB
C Cark – 2-1B, 2-RB
Soltis – 1B
Coykendall – 1B
WG
Dalton – 1B
Porter – 1B