North Baltimore, Ohio

April 12, 2024 5:52 am

NB Baseball Wins Back-To-Back Games

High School Varsity Baseball Results (14 – 6 WIN)
by Randy Boyer

Cory Rawson @ North Baltimore – 4/10/2024

The Tigers win their 2nd game in a row by beating Cory Rawson 14-6.

Luke Long delivers the pitch – Foto by Ferg

Freshman Luke Long picked up the win on the mound and helped himself at the plate with a HR, 2B, 1B, and 3 RBI’s.

Cooper Clark added 2-1B and 2 RBI’s and is off to a hot start after coming off an early season injury.

       1 2 3 4 5 6 7   R  H E
CR   0 1 0 3 0 1 1   6  4 7
NB   0 0 6 4 1 3 –  14  7 4

WP – Long (NB) 5-1/3IP, 8K, 7BB, 3H, 4R
LP – Ludwig (CR)

Top Hitters
NB
Long – 1B, 2B, HR, 3RBI
C Clark – 2-1B, 2RBI

CR
Boeham – 2-1B

High School Varsity Baseball Results 4 – 1 WIN
by Randy Boyer
North Baltimore @ Waynesfield Goshen – 4/9/2024

Gavin Soltis pitched a complete game to give the Tigers their 1st win of the season.

Cooper Clark had to hits and drove in 2 in the 6th to give NB some breathing room.
Gavin set WG in order in the 6th and 7th
.
         1 2 3 4 5 6 7   R H E
NB    0 0 1 0 0 3 0   4 4 5
WG   0 0 3 0 2 0 0   1 2 2

WP – Soltis (NB) 7IP, 6K, 2H, 0ER
LP – Dewitt (WG)

Top Hitters
NB
C Cark – 2-1B, 2-RB
Soltis – 1B
Coykendall – 1B

WG
Dalton – 1B
Porter – 1B

