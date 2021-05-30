NB Board of Ed Holds May Meeting

Board of Education Meeting , May 25, 2021

by Sue Miklovic

The May Board of Education meeting was held last Tuesday, May 25th at the NBHS building. It was a quick run through the agenda, finishing it, plus addendums in just 32 minutes. At that point, the meeting moved to executive session with no action to be taken afterward.

Here’s a rundown of what was talked about, voted on, approved, and scheduled to happen for the final few days of the 2021-2022 school year.

From Superintendent Ryan Delaney:



-The Levy passed! (In the special election at the beginning of May) Mr. Delaney was pleased and said the levy money should be all lined up for the next ten years.

– The playground equipment is coming down at Powell beginning Saturday and being replaced over the Summer break (pictures posted on theNBX last month of new equipment)

-“It was PACKED, at the Fine Arts Awards on Monday!”

From Treasurer Steven Stewart:

– received $240,000 in quarterly income tax



-There is $1.5 million in the general account



-The District finished April with 8.25M in it’s savings/investment accounts

-“ Things are going pretty well,” said Stewart. “ I’m still working on some grants and we’re pleased the levy passed” he added.

From NBHS Principal Chad Kiser:

-Thank you so much to Ms. Lauer for the Paws for A Cause and everyone else who was involved in the City Park cleanup with National Beef. It was a great time!



-Massive thank you to Paula Beaupry an Arica Matthes. Prom was a huge success again this year! It was held at the school.

-OUTSTANDING job Ms. Myerson. The outdoor choir concert was amazing!

-OUTSTANDING job Mr. Pack! The band concert was awesome!

-NB music and arts programs are absolutely the best around! (Mr. Kiser gave many Kudos to Mr. Archer, Mr. Pack, and Ms. Myerson, praising their programs and authentic sense of caring for their students. He compared their programs to others he has seen in other districts (some much larger) and complimented the level of outstanding effort.)



-The Fine Arts awards were held last Monday and a huge success! Thank you Luke Archer, Ben Pack, and Emily Myerson!



– Mr Kiser gave a recap of the spring sports seasons for the baseball team, softball team, and track. Congrats to Gabe Gazarek, Lexi Long, and CC Schwartz who advanced in Track.



– Mr Kaiser informed the Board the seniors had held graduation rehearsal and a last time picnic. They are excited about graduation on Friday! (May 27)

From Principal Jonelle Semancik

-The 6th grade graduation parade is Wednesday at 6:30 PM staff are encouraged to line up outside Powell and NBHS for the graduation parade

-Thank you to Zach Walls for a fantastic field day The students had fun and burned off some energy. The staff was equally exhausted as the students… maybe more

-The 5th graders beat the 6th graders at tug-o-war. (The 5th grade class is much larger)

-Powell will be trying out a new “Smart Dismissal” system for car riders next year. Students will be assigned tags and staff will be outside with devices checking in cars, and sending out students. We are hoping this will speed up the process as well as keep kids safe while waiting to be picked up.

– Thank you for a great year! It may not have been easy but I would like to say NB has done a wonderful job this year. Everyone came together and provided great education to our students.

Superintendent’s recommendations to the Board

-The board approved a paternity leave of absence to Chad Wright beginning approximately July 7, 2021 for 10 days.

-The board approved a maternity leave of absence for Kirby Andre, elementary teacher, beginning approximately August 16, 2021 through October 1, 2021 using accumulated leave days as necessary.

-The board approved several supplemental contracts for coaches, advisors, and coordinators for the 2021- 2022 school year pending proper certification.

-The board approved the following stipends for the 2021- 2022 school year:

STIPENDS:

Title I coordinator-Ryan Delaney- $3000

Title II coordinator- Ryan Delaney- $1000

Title II Gov/ administrator Georgianna Lanning-$1200

Food service coordinator Georgianna Lanning -$2000

-The board approved a 2021-2022 membership to the Ohio High School Athletic Association at no cost to the district.

-The board approved authorization to the treasurer to place a notice in the Findlay Courier and the NBXpress which is listed below:

The North Baltimore School District Board of Education hereby give public notice in accordance with sections 3307.353 of the Ohio Revised Code that Ryan Delany, who is currently employed by the Board of Education as Superintendent, will be retired and seeking re-employment with the North Baltimore School District in the same position following his service retirement. The Board of Education will hold a public meeting on the issue of re- employing the above- named person at a meeting to be held on June 22, 2021 at 6:00 PM at the North Baltimore MS/HS at 2012 Tiger Drive, North Baltimore, OH.

-The board accepted the resignation of Jessica Liska, intervention at the middle school/ high school effective at the end of the school year.



– the board approved a membership to the META Purchasing Cooperative for purchasing and services for school districts at no cost to the board

-The board approved the proposal of district temperature control and HVAC upgrades through Dynamix Energy Services for a total cost of $664,000. This price includes all labor, equipment, and materials.

The last day for students was Thursday May 27.



A retirement celebration was held for Voni Detamore, 4th grade teacher, and Eloise Matthes, bus driver, after school on Thursday. The last day for staff was Friday May 27th.





The class of 2021 graduation was held Friday evening May 27th at the high school gym.