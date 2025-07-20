NB Board of Ed. Meets Monday, 7/20 – Agenda



REGULAR MEETING – CONSENT AGENDA

North Baltimore Local Schools Board of Education

Location: North Baltimore High School, 2012 Tiger Drive, North Baltimore, OH 45872

Date: July 21, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM

Address to the Community:

This meeting is a meeting of the North Baltimore Board of Education in public for the purpose of conducting the School District’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting. There is a time for public participation during the meeting as indicated as recognition of visitors.

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

Mr. Archer

Mrs. Bushey

Mr. Sharninghouse

Mr. Stufft

Mrs. Thomas

4. Adjustments/Corrections to Agenda

All recommendations listed under the consent agenda are considered routine and will be enacted by one motion. If a board member wishes to take alternative action on any item, they may request the item be moved to the appropriate section at this time.

5. Approval of Minutes

Approve the June 17, 2025 Regular Meeting Minutes.

6. Recognition of Visitors

7. News Media Present

The Courier

The Sentinel

NBXpress

Other: _____________

8. Opportunity to Address the Board

A pamphlet is provided at the Board meeting outlining the proper procedure to address both agenda and non-agenda items. Please review this pamphlet before making any statements to the Board. Comments are limited to three (3) minutes after being recognized by the Board President.

9. Treasurer’s Report

Mr. Tony Fenstermaker, Treasurer

10. Treasurer’s Recommendations

Approve the monthly financial statements for June 2025

11. Administrative Reports

Mrs. Jonelle Semancik, Elementary Principal

Mr. Chad Kiser, HS/MS Principal

Mr. Ryan Delaney, Superintendent

12. Superintendent’s Recommendations

a. Approve a one-year certified contract to Christina Allegretto, ELA Teacher, for the 2025-2026 school year at Bachelor’s Step 9; pending required background checks.

b. Approve a delegate and an alternate to the Ohio School Board Association for the 2025 OSBA Annual Business Meeting:

- Delegate: ____________________________

- Alternate: ____________________________

c. Accept the resignation of Chad Jones, 7th Grade English, effective August 15, 2025.

d. Approve Sandra Kepling, Substitute Aide/Food Service, for the 2025-2026 school year as needed; pending required background checks.

e. Approve policies and procedures regarding the use of personal communication devices during school hours, school-related events, and functions.

f. Approve Jolyn Buchanan, Executive Secretary, for a two-year contract beginning July 1, 2025 for 260 days.

g. Approve John Kloepfer as a substitute teacher for the 2025-2026 school year.

h. Accept a $3,000 donation from American Legion Post #539 to NBLS volleyball teams.

13. Board Committee Reports

Athletic/Recreation Council

Policy

Financial

Facilities

Fine Arts

14. Other Board Business

Back to School Luncheon – MS/HS at 12:15 PM for all staff and Board – Monday, August 18

Back to School Open Houses – Powell & MS/HS Buildings – Monday, August 18, 4:00 – 6:00 PM

Teacher Inservice Day – Tuesday, August 19

First Day of School – Wednesday, August 20

15. Executive Session

Motion to move to executive session.

Time: ____________

16. Return to Regular Session

Motion to return to regular session.

Time: ____________

17. Adjournment

Motion to adjourn.

Time: ____________