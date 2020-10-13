NB Board of Ed: “Remain open in the 2 day Hybrid Plan”

by Sue Miklovic, www.theNBXpress.com

The North Baltimore Board of Education met at 7:00 p.m. last night(Monday, 10/12/2020) and made their decision within 30 minutes: Approving a resolution to remain open in the 2 day hybrid plan until further notice. (This is the way it was written on the official agenda) The members agreed after the vote, to revisit this resolution at the next regularly scheduled board meeting to set a date for this option to be revisited again.

The Board meeting began with members of the board sharing concerns and questions that they have with the different scenarios, and also sharing concerns of citizens in the NB School District who had contacted them to voice their opinions and needs. Some things discussed: Bus capacity, lunch room crowding, kids standing in lines, co-mingling of staff.

Mrs. Tami Thomas, NBLS Board President then started the process of choosing which option, as presented on the agenda, would be selected.

The first option was to re-open the district, K-12, five days per week, beginning 10/19/2020. Mr. Tim Archer made the motion. No one would make a second to that motion , so the motion Failed.

The second resolution was to re-open the District, K-12, for 4 days per week, with Wednesday remaining closed to students, beginning 10/19/2020. Mr. Archer again made the motion. Mrs. Marcy Byrd seconded the motion. Vote: YES-Mrs. Thomas, Mr. Archer; NO: Mrs. Jaimye Bushey, Mrs. Byrd, Mr. Jeremy Sharninghouse; Motion Failed

The third resolution was to remain open in the 2 day hybrid plan until further notice. Mr. Sharninghouse made a motion to adopt this option. It was seconded by Mrs. Bushey. VOTE: NO-Mr. Archer, Mrs. Thomas; YES-Mrs. Bushey, Mrs. Byrd, Mr. Sharninghouse; Motion carried. Meeting adjourned.

Teacher Mark Hollenbaugh, who was present at the meeting, thanked the Board after the meeting was adjourned, for listening to the teachers.