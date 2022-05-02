NB Board of Education April Meeting Recap

by Sue Miklovic

The North Baltimore Board of Education Held their April meeting on Tuesday April 26, 2022 at 6:00pm. All board members were present.

Mr Delaney and Mr. Stewart updated the board on financials, including income from the “Pipeline”, TIF, ($299,000 posted in April)and investment funds. They mentioned the expenditure of $518,000 a few months ago for the bleachers/grandstands at the new sports facility, was wise, as the current cost for the same thing is now more than $700,000.

Mr.Kiser’s report

There is currently state testing going on at the high school. Thank you Mr. Kipplen and Mr. Hermiller.

The first week of May is staff appreciation week. We have lots of great things planned for our amazing staff.

Here is a rundown of important dates coming up:

May 2nd – State troopers assembly and drunk driving simulator

May 6th– mock crash

May 7 prom (casino night)

May 11th-Best of the best” visiting Kalahari water park (40 students)

-7 through 12 academic awards

May 18th– Red Carpet Senior Awards night –by invitation only(Each Senior invites 4 guests)

May 19th-Senior Cedar Point trip

May 20th-Powell walkthrough and graduation practice

May 22nd-Graduation

Mrs Semancik’s report

Walkathon: Powell Elementary will be holding their first walk- a- thon on May 13th. Students will be walking on the track from 9:00 AM until 2:15 PM. Each grade level will have a 45 minute time, out on the track. During this time we will be playing music and having raffle prizes. All money raised will go towards Tiger Way items and classroom materials

Staff Appreciation week is May 2 through May 6. We are so blessed to have an amazing staff here at Powell. Next week with the help from the PTA and the main office we will spoil our staff. The PTA will decorate and stock the lounge.

The end of the year brings many fun events for our students. This includes field trips, picnics, field day, art show, and classroom celebrations. We look forward to celebrating a great year at Powell Elementary in North Baltimore.

Here are some of the recommendations from the Superintendent that were approved by the Board:

*Requested a second year leave of absence for Erika Miklovic as requested for the 2022- 2023 school year.

*Approved one- year contracts for 9 certified teachers for the next school year.

Approved two- year contracts for 11 certified teachers for the 2022- 23 school year and the 2023-24 school year, at the appropriate steps.

Approved the non- renewal of Allison Flick, part- time Spanish teacher, following the 21-22 school year

Approved reasonable assurance to all employees, including substitutes, and both certified and non- certified employees who are presently under contract, that they will again be employed for the2022-2023 school year if properly certified and approved by the board.

Approved the list of 2022 seniors eligible to graduate with the class of 2022, pending completion of all North Baltimore High School graduation requirements as presented.

Approved an agreement between Hancock Wood Electric Cooperative and the North Baltimore Board of Education to provide a real estate abatement of 100% for a period of 15 years. With an annual payment of $53,000, to be paid in lieu of taxes, this agreement goes into effect when improvements are placed upon tax duplicate of Wood County, Ohio.

The Board completed their business at 6:30 PM and moved into executive session at that time, for consideration of the purchase of property for public purposes or the sale of property at competitive bidding.

The next meeting is scheduled for May 24th at 6:00 PM at North Baltimore High School/Middle School building.