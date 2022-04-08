NB Board of Education Gives the Green Light for New Track and Field Facilities

By Sue Miklovic

The North Baltimore Board of Education held a special meeting last Monday evening at the district’s Administration Building to accept a bid for the construction of a new track and field facility, which will share space with the already started football field and stadium.

Pictures of the proposed facility were projected on a screen in the conference room which allowed the board members to visualize the future facility and ask questions and discuss the different options available for their consideration.

After approximately an hour of deliberation, examination of options, discussion of materials, timelines, and financial considerations, the Board unanimously voted to approve Superintendent Ryan Delaney’s recommendation to accept and award the bid of $2,569,500 from Helms Construction for the reduced scope Track and Field projects.

The Grandstand, press boxes, and lighting were already bid last Fall. The football field is already in place.

Here is the most recent story related to the facility, with some pictures:

https://www.thenbxpress.com/nbhs-sports-complex-update-project-out-for-bid/

Watch for an announcement for an official groundbreaking event coming VERY SOON (Hopefully within a week)

The project is expected to be completed in time for the 2022-2023 School Year/ Fall Sports season.

The next regular meeting of the Board of Education is April 26, 2022 at 6:00pm at the MS/HS building.