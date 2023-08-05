NB Board of Education Hires Director of Finance

by Sue Miklovic, www.thenbxpress.com

The North Baltimore Board of Education met last Wednesday, August 2, at the NBHS/MS for a Special meeting. The purpose was to offer a Director of Finance position to Mr. Tony Fenstermaker, who is/was serving as Superintendent of the McComb Local School system.

All NB Board members were present , except for Josh Stufft, who was on vacation, but he did attend via the internet. They voted 4-0 (YES-Mr. Sharninghouse, Mr. Archer, Mrs. Bushey, Mrs. Thomas) to approve Superintendent Ryan Delaney’s recommendation to hire Mr. Fenstermaker. Mr. Stufft was required, according to board policy, to abstain from voting because he was not physically present.

Mr. Fenstermaker stated he had already shared with the McComb Board of Education his intention to leave the District, but that he needed to let the staff know of his upcoming departure.



In order for him to have an adequate amount of time for that task, this news was not immediately shared until today, (Saturday, 8/5). I was able to get a photo and Mr. Fenstermaker said he would like to report to the community regularly about concerns, needs, projects, etc. going on in the District so everyone is informed. He agreed to answer a short list of questions for me, via email, and his responses are posted here for you to read.

His wife Holly attended the meeting with him. I hope our citizens will take the time to introduce themselves to Mr. Fenstermaker as you have the opportunity to meet him around town or at his office. Welcome to NB, Sir!





Thanks for the opportunity to introduce you to the NB Community.

Questions enquiring minds want to know…..

Why are you leaving your current job?

A school district superintendent is heavily involved in many areas, one being school finances. Over the last few years, I have taken a particular interest in the financial aspect of a school system. When the treasurer job came available at North Baltimore, I believed this would be a great opportunity for both professional and personal growth. North Baltimore is a similar district to McComb in that both communities rally around the schools by showing tremendous support.

Why do you think you’re the right person for this position?

Fiscal responsibility is critical. I believe my experiences in working in and around school district finances as superintendent for more than six years has provided a great foundation to build upon.

What are your biggest strengths and how will that benefit this school district

Honesty and integrity are two areas so vital for organizational success. Both of those traits help build meaningful relationships throughout a community.

How will you gain the trust of the NB community as the new guy in town?

Trust is earned. My goal is to build trust based on actions.

How are you planning to provide transparency concerning the district’s finances?

I plan to seize opportunities to present information to the community. That may be through the school website, newsletters, speaking engagements or other forums. The more information a community has, the better.

What’s something about yourself you would like to share that’s not on your resume? (personal, family, hobbies, joy, etc)

Wife Holly, we are part of an exclusive club: grandparents!

Years spent in Education/ Administration?

More than 20 years in education.