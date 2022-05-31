NB Board of Education Holds May Meeting

by Sue Miklovic, www.theNBXpress.com

The North Baltimore Board of Education met last Tuesday, May 24, 2022 for their regular monthly meeting. All board members were present.

The meeting began with introduction of Marty Rothey, OSBA, who presented an award to Tami Thomas for 15 years of service to the North Baltimore Board of Education from the Ohio School Boards Association.

Mr. Delaney’s Report

Superintendent Delaney recommended a resolution declaring that the former school football property which is no longer needed for any school purpose, be authorized for sale of that real property by public auction. The board voted to approve the superintendent’s recommendation to auction the property. The vote was 5-0.

(See details of upcoming auction in “Public Notice” on the NBXpress. You can click on this link to go directly to that information.) https://www.thenbxpress.com/nbls-legal-notice-public-auction-of-real-property/

The auction is scheduled for June 27th at 10:00am, at the Hancock Wood Electric Community Meeting room.

Mr. Kiser’s HS/MS Report

*Thank you to Paula Beaupry and Arica Matthes. The prom was a huge success again this year.

*Outstanding job Ms Myerson- the spring choir concert was amazing!

*Outstanding job Mr Pack- the band concert was awesome!

* “We are so lucky to have Ms. Myerson and Mr Pack on our staff, “ said Mr. Kiser.

*Fine Arts awards were a huge success. Thank you to Luke Archer, Ben Pack, and Emily Myerson.

*7th through 12th grade academic awards was a great time

*State troopers assembly and drunk driving simulator was very informative.The state trooper stayed and hung out with the kids almost all day.

*Couldn’t hold the mock crash this year because of the weather, hopefully next year

*Track baseball and softball have finished up their seasons

*The first ever Red Carpet Night for Seniors only (and their guests) was a massive success.

*Graduation went smoothly and was a great day

*Finishing up exams this week and we are all done for summer

Mrs Semancik’s Powell Report

*There have been many successes this year. I had my staff make a list to remind themselves of how far our students have come and how much of an impact they are making

*Mrs Semancik shared all the final week of school activities that are planned. She thanked the awesome Powell Parents for all they have done!

Mr. Steven Stewart, Treasurer Report

* The school is purchasing a buy one/ get one school bus offer for one propane bus and one diesel bus through Ohio School Bus Bids for Blue Bird School Buses, from bids received on 11/1/2021.

*Mr. Stewart reported that repairs are needed at the board office. “There hasn’t been hardly anything done at the board office building since 1979. There are some electrical and structural issues that need repair,” he said.

*Mr. Stewart reported that health care costs for the district next year have increased by $190,000

Superintendents recommendations (all which were approved)

*The board approved a one year certified contract to Valerie Buchanan, Resource Room teacher at Powell for the 2022-2023 school year

*The board accepted the resignation of Tonya Empcke classroom aide/paraprofessional at the end of this school year.

*Approved multiple supplemental contracts for the 2022-2023 school year for various sports and cheerleading, and weight room positions.

*Approved an Interim Superintendent contract to Stephen Stewart, treasurer for June 1, 2022 through July 31, 2022

The board adjourned the meeting and moved to executive session for the consideration of the purchase of property for public purposes, or the sale of property at competitive bidding.

The next meeting is scheduled for June 28th at 6:00 PM at the NBHS/MS building