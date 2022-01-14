NB Board of Education Holds Organizational Meeting for 2022

by Sue Miklovic, www.theNBXpress.com

The North Baltimore Board of Education met on Monday, January 10, 2022 for their organizational meeting of 2022.

Recently elected members Jeremy Sharninghouse, (re-elected); Tim Archer, (re-elected) and Joshua Stufft (newly elected to first term) were given the oath of office by District Treasurer Steven Stewart. They are joined by Jaimye Bushey and Tami Thomas.

Jeremy Sharninghouse was elected as Board President. Jaimye Bushey was elected as Board Vice-President.

The Board established their regular meeting schedule for 2022. They will meet at 6:00pm on the fourth Tuesday of each month, with the exception of December, when they will meet on December 22, due to Christmas break. The meetings are all held at North Baltimore MS/HS.

Board Committee appointments are:

Athletic Recreation Council-Mr. Archer, Mrs. Thomas

Policy Committee-Mr. Sharninghouse, Mr. Stufft

After the Organizational meeting adjourned, the Board reconvened for the regular monthly meeting for January. (Read more about that meeting in another story)

The next meeting for the Board is scheduled for February 22, 2022. (2/22/22)