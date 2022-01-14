North Baltimore, Ohio

January 14, 2022 3:08 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny
3 panel GIF
Weekly Specials
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
March 2020
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
Oct. 2018 Update

NB Board of Education Holds Organizational Meeting for 2022

by Sue Miklovic, www.theNBXpress.com

The North Baltimore Board of Education met on Monday, January 10, 2022 for their organizational meeting of 2022.

Recently elected members Jeremy Sharninghouse, (re-elected); Tim Archer, (re-elected) and Joshua Stufft (newly elected to first term) were given the oath of office by District Treasurer Steven Stewart. They are joined by Jaimye Bushey and Tami Thomas.

L to R: Tim Archer, Jeremy Sharninghouse, Joshua Stufft–all recently elected to a four year term

Jeremy Sharninghouse was elected as Board President. Jaimye Bushey was elected as Board Vice-President.

Jeremy Sharninghouse was elected to serve as President of the North Baltimore Board of Education for the second consecutive year

The Board established their regular meeting schedule for 2022. They will meet at 6:00pm on the fourth Tuesday of each month, with the exception of December, when they will meet on December 22, due to Christmas break. The meetings are all held at North Baltimore MS/HS.

Board Committee appointments are:

Athletic Recreation Council-Mr. Archer, Mrs. Thomas
Policy Committee-Mr. Sharninghouse, Mr. Stufft

NB Board of Education for 2022: Mr. Tim Archer, Mrs. Tami Thomas, Mrs. Jaimye Bushey, Mr. Jeremy Sharninghouse, Mr. Joshua Stufft

After the Organizational meeting adjourned, the Board reconvened for the regular monthly meeting for January. (Read more about that meeting in another story)

The next meeting for the Board is scheduled for February 22, 2022. (2/22/22)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website