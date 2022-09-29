NB Board of Education Holds September Meeting

North Baltimore Board of Education Meeting Sept.27.2022, by Sue Miklovic

The North Baltimore Board of Education held their September meeting on Tuesday September 27th, 2022. All of the board members were present

Mr. Delaney-Superintendents report: The E-sports Lab is now in operation. Around 20 kids are participating after school on-line. They practice from 3:00pm -4:30pm daily. Their Coach is Mr. Mathias. (E Sports are an OHSAA sanctioned sport)

Delaney was surprised to get a call from the sports complex construction site asking, “Where do you want us to put your soccer nets/goals?” “Apparently they were included in the package with the football goal posts. We will use them for our phys ed classes,” he said.

Around 60+ additional parking spots have been added near the various sports fields.

The Home-side bleachers will have enclosed storage underneath.

New poly-benches were added at Powell. They are like the ones at the NBHS building.

Mr. Stewart-Treasurers report: Mr. Stewart shared the official certification document from the County Auditor, Matthew Oestrich, certifying the total appropriations for the fiscal year beginning 7/1/22 do not exceed the official estimate of resources.

Total Account Balances: August 2022= $9,339,821.73; July 2022=$10,113,722.59 (-7.652% from previous month)

This would included back to school start up expenses , plus the construction projects.

Mr. Kiser-High school principals report: Homecoming week is a huge success so far. Mrs Waldvogel has done an amazing job organizing everything. We will be starting our new homecoming parade and traditions this week. We have been able to start our football Friday spirit mornings at Powell again. Thank you to Mr Pack for having the drum line there and thank you to Mr. Davis for having the cheerleaders and football players there.



Senior night for all fall sports will be happening in the next few weeks.

Special thank you to treasurer Steven Stewart for getting our Music Department brand new guitars and cases for the guitar class. They really appreciated that.

Mrs. Semancik-Powell Elementary principals report: I.T. Appreciation Day was held on September 20th. We appreciate Mr Hermiller and all he does to help us with technology. We are planning a Custodian Appreciation Day for October 3rd. We are enjoying spirit days this week along with the high school. Ours are different themes.

Red Ribbon week will happen at the end of October. October 20th is Picture Retake day.

In other board action:

*The Board approved appropriate salary placement for certified staff completing educational hours that will move them higher on the current salary schedule pending official transcripts.

*Approved a one year classified contract to Candace Boyce as an aide for the 2022-2023 school year for two hours per day at the appropriate step and pending proper certification and required background checks.

*Approved a one year classified contract for Cody Hoops as middle school/ high school custodian for the 2022-2023 school year for eight hours per day at the appropriate step and pending proper certification and required background check checks as necessary.

*Approved MANY other classified and supplemental contracts and for the 2022-2023 school year.

*Approved a resolution ratifying approving and authorizing the completion of sale of the former high school football property of the North Baltimore Board of Education. The legal signing of the documents is planned for the first week of October according to Superintendent Delaney.

Athletic/ recreation council report: Mr. Delaney commented that the pavilions at the new Sports Complex have been commented on (positively) by the contractors. They are impressive. If you haven’t seen them yet, drive out by the school and take a look.

Mr. Stewart commented the Policy council will be required to update the wording of their documents regarding the use of appropriate pronouns.

The next Board meeting is scheduled for October 25th at 6:00 PM at the North Baltimore High School /Middle School building.