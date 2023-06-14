NB Board of Education May Meeting Recap

by Sue Miklovic

The North Baltimore Board of Education held the May meeting on May 23rd at the North Baltimore High School building meeting room. All members were present.





The meeting highlights were:

Interim treasurer Georgianna Lanning gave a Cash Reconciliation Report , Cash Summary Report of account balances, and Disbursement Summary Report. The TOTAL Balances were over $9,000,000.00 (9 million) including total Deposits and Investment monies.

The board accepted the resignation for retirement of Sue Mills, bus driver, 23 years of service to the district; Cafeteria aide, Candace Boyce; Bus Driver, Jesse Hosley; and Treasurer, Steven Stewart, effective May 31st, 2023.

Supplemental contracts for the 23-24 school year were approved, including Bradley Rowlinson, Head Cross Country coach; Wade Ishmael, Head Football coach; Clinton Ebright, Head Girls Varsity Basketball coach; Joey Hagemyer , Head Varsity Boys Basketball coach; Kristen Hagemyer, Head Cheerleading advisor.

The board also approved five teachers for summer school intervention for the 2023 summer : Arica Matthes, Makayla Rein, Cory Mathias, Kirby Andre, and Emily Kruse.

The board approved the dates for the Middle School Washington DC trip from April 23 through April 27, 2024 at no cost to the board.

The board accepted donations from:



Shelley Johnson toward prom ticket sale fundraiser- $1375

North Baltimore American Legion toward the special education Cedar Point trip- $1000

North Baltimore Eagles for the senior awards and Cedar Point trip- $4000



Special recognition was announced for the North Baltimore Middle and High School cafeteria for receiving the prestigious Wood County Health Department 2023 Clean Plate Award, for outstanding food safety, cleaning, and sanitation practices.

Mr. Delaney stated the sound system is still not complete at the new stadium. The bleachers have been approved by the Wood County Health Department. A 30 by 70 storage shed is being constructed to house mowers and tractor and 1/3 of the building is to be used for storage of track equipment.

The next meeting of the Board of Education is June 28th at the NBHS building at 6:00pm