NB Board of Education Meets for July

By Sue Miklovic, www.theNBXpress.com

The North Baltimore Board of Education met on July 27, 2021 at 2012 Tiger Drive for their July meeting. Board member Jaimye Bushey was absent.

The meeting was mostly filled with back -to-school-updates, including hiring of several new employees.

Superintendent Ryan Delaney said interviewing was finally finished as of last Friday, and “It was exhausting this year”. The District had more than a normal number of openings this year.

He also reported:

– Kindergarten registration numbers are in the high 50s

-All school supplies for the elementary school are being donated again by National Beef

-The new school playground equipment is “Guaranteed to be in place before the first day of school”

-Masks are optional for students (Editors note: this meeting was held Tuesday,7/27/21, before the CDC updated their recommendations for masks on Wednesday, 7/28/21-stay tuned for updates)

District Treasurer Steven Stewart reported $11.8M in appropriations for fiscal school year 22. He also shared that $7M is in the Star account(investment)and the district is “Still in the black. This looks real good”



Mrs. Semancik, Powell Elementary principal was in attendance at the meeting, even though it is Summer Break for our principals.

Here are some actions of interest taken during the meeting:

The Board accepted resignations from: Zach Walls, elementary PE Teacher; Martin Zamudio, Spanish Teacher; Holli Satler, elementary Counselor; Maggie Seeger, Intervention Specialist;

The Board approved a one-year unpaid, sabbatical leave of absence to Erika Miklovic, elementary Art.

The Board hired: Makayla Rein, Intervention Specialist; Emily Jones, Intervention Specialist; Lauren Rohrs, elementary PE; Allison Flick, half-time Spanish teacher; Crystal Borchert, elementary Art teacher; and Trina Hagemyer, elementary Counselor;

The Board approved an agreement with the Wood County Educational Service Center for On-site Prevention Specialist for the 2021-2022 school year.

Many athletic related supplemental contracts were approved.

A three year Administrative contract was approved for Chad Kiser, MS/HS Principal, 8/1/2022-7/31/2025

A five year Administrative contract was approved for Steven Stewart, Treasurer, 8/1/2022-7/31/2027

A five year Administrative contract was approved for Steven Stewart, as Assistant Superintendent, 8/1/2022-7/31/2027 at no additional cost to the Board.

Accepted the resignation of Ryan Delaney, submitted for the purposes of initiating earned retirement benefits, effective at the end of the work day on May 31, 2022.

Approved a contract to employ Ryan Delaney as Superintendent on 8/1/2022-7/31/2027.

Approved Jeremy Sharninghouse as Delegate, and Tami Thomas as Alternate, to the Ohio School Boards Association for the 2021 OSBA Business meeting.

Approved the graduation date for School year 2022 to Sunday, May 22,at 2:00pm

The Board moved into Executive Session, with no further action expected





NOTE:

BACK TO SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE-POWELL AND MS/HS-Monday, August 16th from 5:00pm-7:00pm

TEACHER IN-SERVICE DAY- Tuesday, August 17

FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL- WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18