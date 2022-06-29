NB Board of Education Meets for June 2022: Rejects Offer on Old Football Field

by Sue Miklovic

The North Baltimore Local School District Board of Education rejected an offer for the Old NB Football Field property on South Tarr Street at their Tuesday evening meeting.

The board voted 5-0 to reject the bid they had received from resident Tony Damon, Nomad Properties, LLC, at Monday’s public auction. The bid was for $90,000.

A developer/builder from the Pemberville area, Kevin Romanko, addressed the board telling them he had previously expressed interest in the property with a local realtor who misinformed him on the availability of the above property. He also produced and shared an email conversation he had with District Treasurer/Acting Superintendent Steven Stewart which suggested the property would not be on the market until at least September.

Board President Jeremy Sharninghouse allowed other interested citizens to ask questions and comment on the situation, with one asking “Why were there no signs at all on the property so people would know it was going to be auctioned.? I didn’t know/see anything about the auction”

After moving to a closed Executive Session, the Board reconvened , and voted 5-0 to reject the offer presented to them. They then voted 5-0 in favor of a motion to relist the property, selling it themselves (not auction) , with advice from their legal counsel. Meeting adjourned,

Watch for the other business action and updates from the meeting later this week.