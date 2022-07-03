NB Board of Education Meets for June Meeting- Part 2

By Sue Miklovic, www.theNBXpress.com

The local Board of Education met on June 28th at the North Baltimore High School. Several visitors attended the meeting, expressing concern and interest in the school’s selling of the old NBHS football field on South Tarr Street, at auction on June 27,2022. That part of the meeting has already been reported on, and can be read by following this link: https://www.thenbxpress.com/nb-board-of-education-meets-for-june-2022-rejects-offer-on-old-football-field/

District Treasurer Steven Stewart is acting District Superintendent for the district, while recently retired Superintendent Ryan Delaney, is in his required 60 Day No School Contact period. Delaney will resume his tenure as re-hired Superintendent in August.



The District continues to have a healthy balance in their STAR OHIO investment fund ($+6,000,000.)

NBHS Principal Chad Kiser was present at the meeting and shared these updates:

# The football/softball Golf Outing was a success. Raised over $3000.

# New E-Games sports area is set up in the “café area” (Editor: This is a new sport sanctioned by OHSAA)

# A New gym floor is almost done. Should be completed right after the 4th of July.

# Construction of the new stadium is moving right along.

#Summer School is finishing up.

#Welcome to new NBHS Math teacher, Megan Simon

Additional Business that happened at the meeting included:

* Accepted the resignation of Matthew Haas, math teacher, effective at the end of the 21-22 school year.

* Accepted the resignation of Caroline Battin, Kindergarten teacher, effective at the end of the 21-22 school year.

* Approved a one-year certified contract to Megan Simon, math teacher, for the 22-23 school year at the appropriate step

* Approved a change of placement to Valerie Buchanan as kindergarten teacher for the 22-23 school year

* Approved a one-year classified contract to Katie Hayden, classroom aide

* Accepted the resignation of Jared South, Groundskeeper, effective June 17, 2022

* Approved a change of placement to Chad Wright as Groundskeeper, beginning June of 2022 for the 22-23 school year at the appropriate step.

* Approved a paternity leave of absence for Chad Jones, beginning approximately September 14, 2022

* Approved a maternity leave for of absence for Tesia Frey, beginning approximately August 15th, through approximately October 3, 2022.

* Approved the North Baltimore school fees for the 2022-2023 school year at $40 per student for grades K through 12.

* Approved the school lunch prices for the 22-23 school year as follows:

Milk- $0.50

K through 12 lunch-$2.95

Breakfast- $1.25

Adult lunch-$ 3.45

* Approved an agreement with PaySchools for the 22-23 school year at the appropriate amount of $4,333 for online services

*Approved Juneteenth as a paid holiday for 11 month and 12 month non-teaching employees.

Board Member Josh Stufft shared thoughts on the lack of services available to the gifted students in the district. He questioned the amount of money spent on non-educational/academic expenses versus enrichment for the 10% of students (approximately 60) identified as gifted.

The next meeting is scheduled for July 26th, 2022 at 6:00 PM at North Baltimore HS/MS building.

