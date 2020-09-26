NB Board of Education Meets for September

By Sue Miklovic, www.theNBXpress.com

The Board of Education met at 2012 Tiger Drive for their September meeting last Tuesday evening. All board members were present.

The mood was light and the air was filled with positivity as the administrators talked about a “smooth opening” to the 2020-2021 school year despite the challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

From NBLS Superintendent Ryan Delaney:

*Free Breakfast and Lunch for students until end of December 2020! See the related letter published here on theNBXpress earlier this week by following this link: https://www.thenbxpress.com/message-from-nb-superintendent/



*One student is in self-isolation

*Trees that were recently donated to the school are in the process of being planted



From NBHS Principal Chad Kiser:

September 2020:

Huge thank you to Mrs. Lisa Reider for making all the positive signs in the restrooms around the school. It looks great!

Another thank you to Ms. Krista Ducat for putting Tiger Paws on our floors, bleachers, and cafeteria for social distancing. Such a great job!

Big thank you to Mr. Phillip Stefanka for putting down the new carpet here in the boardroom. He did a great job!

National Juniors Honor Society is having an MS movie night tonight at the movie theater.

Senior nights for all fall sports went amazing!

Our band concert Saturday night was a huge success. Mr. Pack always does such a great job!

The school year is going just about as perfect as it can!

From Powell Elementary Principal Jonelle Semancik:

Mumkins

Our Mumkin sale did really well considering it was all online. We made a profit of $4,148.75. This will go towards Tiger Way Prizes, Powell Signage, Honor Roll T-Shirts, and staff supplies. Delivery day is October 2nd and 3rd.

Step It Up!

To help the staff stay healthy and promote mental health, Mr. Kiser and I started a challenge between the buildings. We are kicking it off with the step challenge. The team with the most steps in a week will get the privilege of wearing jeans on Thursday the following week. The overall winners will receive the “Bragging Rights Trophy”.

Zones of Regulation

Mrs. Sattler is working with our 3rd through 6th grade students on a new program for our district called Zones of Regulation. The point of the program is to help students recognize and identify how they are feeling as well as what they may need in order to be ready to learn “green zone”. This is a tier 1 program targeting the social and emotional standards. From here Mrs. Sattler creates small groups if further intervention is needed. Mrs. Sattler has worked extremely hard on this for the past year. We are excited to see what the results will be.

Office Art Gallary

We have purchased frames and shelves for the main office at Powell. We will be displaying student art work that will be changed out quarterly. This is a way to show off the talents of our students at Powell.

(The building Principals both reported they have had NO referrals to their offices yet this year!)

From District Treasurer Steven Stewart:

*This is the time of year we have a lot of expenditures

*Rover Pipeline is challenging the valuations of the pipeline. We may have to give some money back in the event of a Rover victory. This case will probably end up in the Supreme Court of Ohio. Board member Marcy Byrd said, “Thank you for not suggesting or leading us to borrow millions in anticipation of money that we may not end up getting. It could have been disastrous. “

*Mr. Stewart says the District is in strong position to weather this storm-currently trimming expenses and scaling back on PPE expenditures.

*He will present the 5 year Forecast at next month’s meeting.

Other business:

* Maternity leave approved for Holli Sattler

* Leslie Hetrick was hired as the Elementary School Secretary

* Many various types of supplemental contracts were approved

* The Board briefly discussed holding a special meeting to be held prior to the October 16th deadline they set for re-evaluating the back-to-school-schedules during the pandemic. They will revisit their choices and make a decision on the best way to continue after considering the many possible options available.

*Briefly talked about the “Covid-slide”(Kids reverting back to their pre-covid/March learning levels)and also the “medically fragile” students who need and receive special services and therapies that are available on Wednesdays, even though this is not a regular day for students to attend.