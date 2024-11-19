North Baltimore, Ohio

November 19, 2024 11:16 pm

NB Board of Education Meets Tonight

The North Baltimore Board of Education will meet at 6:00pm, Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at the NBHS building, for the regularly scheduled monthly meeting. Their meeting room is nearest to the North Side Entrance of the building, and always open to the public. 

 They will meet again this week on THURSDAY, November 21, 2024 at 6:00pm to continue the Strategic Planning Work Session for the District’s future.

Here is the Agenda for the Strategic Planning Meeting:

SPECIAL MEETING AGENDA
North Baltimore Local Schools Board of Education
LOCATION: North Baltimore High School
2012 Tiger Drive, North Baltimore, OH 45872
DATE: November 21, 2024    TIME: 6:00 PM

Address to Community: This meeting is a meeting of the North Baltimore Board of Education in public for the purpose of conducting the School District’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting. There is a time for public participation during the meeting as indicated as recognition of visitors.

  1. Call to Order
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Roll Call

Mr. Archer                                                     

Mrs. Bushey                                        

Mr. Sharninghouse                  

Mr. Stufft                                

Mrs. Thomas                           

  1. Strategic Planning Work Session

 

      Time                            Motion                                    Second                                    

Vote:

Mr. Archer                                                     

Mrs. Bushey                                        

Mr. Sharninghouse                  

Mr. Stufft                                

Mrs. Thomas                           

Pass                 Fail                                                                                                                             

 

  1. Motion to Adjourn: Time Motion                                    Second                                    

Vote:

Mr. Archer                                                     

Mrs. Bushey                                        

Mr. Sharninghouse                  

Mr. Stufft                                

Mrs. Thomas                           

Pass                 Fail                 

 

