North Baltimore, Ohio

June 28, 2022 8:10 am

NB Board of Education Meets Tonight (6/28/22)

North Baltimore Local Schools Board of Education
LOCATION: North Baltimore High School
2012 Tiger Drive, North Baltimore, OH 45872
DATE: June 28, 2022    TIME: 6:00 PM

Address to Community: This meeting is a meeting of the North Baltimore Board of Education in public for the purpose of conducting the School District’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting.

Call to Order

Pledge of Allegiance

Opportunity to address the Board: A pamphlet is provided at the Board meeting for members for the community to review the proper procedure to address both agenda and non-agenda items. Please review this pamphlet before making any statements to the Board. Please limit your comments to three (3) minutes after being recognized by the Board President.

 

