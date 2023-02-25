NB Board of Education Meets Tuesday

The North Baltimore Board of Education will meet Tuesday, February 28,2023 for their regular monthly meeting. The meeting is held at 2012 Tiger Drive and begins at 6:00pm.

Procedure needed to be followed, for opportunity to address the Board: A pamphlet is provided at the Board meeting for members for the community to review the proper procedure to address both agenda and non-agenda items. Please review this pamphlet before making any statements to the Board. Please limit your comments to three (3) minutes after being recognized by the Board President.