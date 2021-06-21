NB Board of Education Meets Tuesday

During Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting the Public will have the OPPORTUNITY TO ADDRESS THE BOARD (Details below)

Here is Page 1 of the Agenda:

NORTH BALTIMORE LOCAL SCHOOLS

BOARD OF EDUCATION

NORTH BALTIMORE MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL

2012 Tiger Dr.

June 22, 2021

6:00 PM

REGULAR AGENDA

This meeting is a meeting of the Board of Education in public for the purpose of conducting the School District’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting.

-Call to Order

-Pledge of Allegiance

-Roll Call

-Make adjustments and corrections to the agenda as needed.

-Approve the May 25, 2021 regular meeting minutes





RECOGNITION OF VISITORS

News Media ( The Courier , The Sentinel, TheNBXpress )

–OPPORTUNITY TO ADDRESS THE BOARD A pamphlet is provided at the board meeting for members of the community to review the proper procedure to address both agenda and non-agenda items. Please review this pamphlet before making any statements to the Board. After being recognized by the President, please provide your name and address to the Treasurer. Please limit your comments to three minutes.

-Public Discussion

Members of the public are invited to provide input to the Board on the issue of reemploying Ryan Delaney, Superintendent, during his service retirement. Speakers are limited to five (5) minutes each, and all public comment will be closed after thirty (30) minutes. A sign-up sheet will be used, if necessary, to determine the order in which persons will address the Board.

-Treasurers Report

-Administrative Reports

-Superintendents Recommendations

-Other Board business

-Executive Session (if needed)

-Move to Adjourn