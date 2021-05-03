NB Board of Education Met Last Tuesday

By Sue Miklovic, www.TheNBXpress.com

NBLS Board of Education Meeting April 27, 2021

The North Baltimore Local Schools Board of Education held their monthly meeting for the purpose of conducting the school districts business last Tuesday April 27th.

Report from Superintendent Ryan Delaney

Mr. Delaney reported it has been a busy month for “cares” grant money. The district has been applying for a lot of grants. He said it appears that free lunch and breakfast will be provided for all students again next year. Mr Delaney also observed that the school buses do not appear to be running their routes at full capacity. He said “It appears that many parents are still transporting their kids to school”

Report from NBHS/MS Principal Mr. Chad Kiser

April 2021:

Thank you so much to Ms. Meyerson and Mr. Pack for putting on a sensational musical show. Everyone involved did such a great job!

State testing was a huge success. Thank you to Mr. Kipplen!

We are still on track to have a 100% graduation rate this year. First time in school history!!!

We would like to Thank Mr. & Mrs. Casey and Mrs. Thiel for setting up our new sports uniform account. We would also like to thank Reineke car dealership for donating $2,500 and Hancock Wood for donating $900. The new uniforms have been ordered for next year!

Next week is staff appreciation week, we have a lot of great things planned for our amazing staff!!

Report from Powell Elementary School Principal Jonelle Semancik



It is teacher appreciation week starting May 3. Every day there will be something for the staff to enjoy. the theme for the week is “Star Wars”

Mrs Semancik thanked the Powell PTA for decorating and restocking the staff lounge and gave a big thank you to Perfect Touch balloons for a Star Wars balloon creation.

She added, “Just like any year, May is filled with a variety of activities. This year some activities might look different because of covid restrictions. “



Some events to look forward to in May:

Art show (was April 27 to April 30)

Teacher Appreciation Week -May 3rd to May 7th

K – 2 Musical- presented virtually in May

Class picnics and awards- held the last two weeks of school

Band concert- May 17

Field day- May 25 (No spectators)

6th Grade Graduation- May 26

Kona Ice- May 6 and May 19

Other news from the meeting:

The board accepted the resignation to retire from Evonne Detamore ,effective at the end of the 2020-2021 school year

The board accepted the resignation of Angela Szczublewski, elementary teacher, effective at the end of the 2020- 2021 school year.

The board approved the paternity leave of absence to Matthew Haas beginning April 28th, 2021 for 15 days.

The board approved one year contracts and two year contracts for several certified teachers.

The board approved summer school and intervention teachers for the 2021 summer at the current rate of $20 per hour, as needed.

The board approved contracts to Chelsea Scott as athletic trainer, through July 31, 2023.

The board approved the non- renewal of all 2020-2021 supplemental contracts at the completion of their duties as per past practice annually.

A list of 2021 seniors eligible to graduate with the class of 2020- 2021 pending completion of all North Baltimore High School graduation requirements as presented, was approved. There are 44 seniors.

The board approved the purchase of replacement furniture in the district in the amount of $87,682 through Friends Office. This furniture is purchased with federal assistance in response to damages incurred through COVID-19. Mr Delaney reported this will include staff chairs, cafeteria tables at Powell Elementary, as well as a few hundred desks, tables, and chairs. The federal government is funding/ paying for this.

The board approved a service being provided at no charge from Casey Farms to farm the acres of farm ground owned by the district, and to donate the harvested crop to the district for the 2021 growing season.

The board accepted donations to the North Baltimore Athletic Department from National Beef and Hancock Wood Electric.

The board approved a membership with The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) at no cost to the district via the Ohio Schools Council.

District Treasurer Stephen Stewart and Superintendent Delaney shared that they had been able to secure new playground equipment for the Powell Elementary school and shared pictures with the members. (Pictures will be posted on theNBXpress soon)



Board President Jeremy Sharninghouse said “We appreciate the hard work you two have done on finding these programs to benefit our kids and community. Thank you”.

The board moved to executive session at 6:49 and reported no further action would be taken.

Although it was not mentioned or discussed at all during the board meeting, there is an 1% Income Tax Levy Renewal (for 5 years) on the May 4th Special Elections ballot in Wood County. It would begin 1/1/2023. There is a separate article here in TheNBXpress news with that information.