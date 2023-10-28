NB Board of Education October Meeting Recap

by Sue Miklovic, www.theNBXpress.com

The North Baltimore Local Schools Board of Education held their October 2023 meeting on Tuesday , the 24th, at 6:00 PM at 2012 Tiger Drive . All members were present.

There were community members present and introduced, but none asked to address the Board with any concerns.



The board approved the monthly financial statement for September as presented by Interim Treasurer Georgianna Lanning.

NBHS Principal Mr. Kiser’s Report:

The MS/HS Choir concert was amazing . Great job Miss Myerson!

Volleyball ,cross country, golf, and football seasons are over. We are now starting basketball and bowling.

Red Ribbon Week is this week-October 23rd-27.

Band concert is Wednesday night in the gymnasium-October 25th at 7:00pm

Owen Clark and Attlee Rowlinson will be honored next week at the NWCC (North West Central Conference) banquet for making first team all conference . Owen will also be honored for League Player of the Year (golf)

End of the first 9 weeks is here! Grades cards will be coming.

There was no report from Powell Elementary Principal Jonelle Semancik as she was attending camp with the Powell 6th grade this week until Wednesday evening.

Superintendent Ryan Delaney‘s recommendations for the Boards approval included ;

*Accepted the resignation for retirement from Jon Eichar, Special Needs Teacher , at the end of the 23-24 school year. Retirement date scheduled for May 31, 2024

*The Board approved several classified substitute contracts pending proper certification and required background checks, including cafeteria aides, classroom aides, bus drivers, Winter sports coaching positions, Powell Team leader, and Middle School Newspaper Advisor.

*The board approved the following adult organized groups that function for the purpose of giving support to the official programs in the schools for the 2023-2024 school year :

*Powell Parents Club/ Powell PTA ;

*North Baltimore Sports Boosters;

*North Baltimore Band and Choir Boosters

*The Board also accepted a donation from Katie and Joseph Baltz of $200 to the North Baltimore Volleyball Club.

The Board approved a memorandum of understanding in regards to contract language clarification with the North Baltimore Board of Education and the North Baltimore Education Association as presented.

At 6:15pm the board made a motion to move into executive session as their regular business was finished. The purpose of this session was related to specialized detail of security. Board President Jeremy Sharninghouse said, “There will be no action taken.”

The next meeting is scheduled for November 28 at 6:00 PM at the North Baltimore High School building.