NB Board of Education Reorganizes for 2023

by Sue Miklovic, www.thenbxpress.com

The North Baltimore Schools Board of Education held their organizational meeting last Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 at the NBHS/MS building at 2012 Tiger Drive.

Since there were no newly elected board members that had to be sworn in, the first official business of the meeting was to nominate a Board President and Vice President. Jeremy Sharninghouse was re-elected President of the board (4-1 vote). Jaimye Bushey was re-elected Vice-President (5-0) for 2023.

Next, the Board committee appointments were decided:

Athletic Council: Mr. Archer, Mrs. Thomas

Policy Committee: Mr. Stufft, Mr. Sharninghouse

The Board then established their regular meeting date, time, and place. The dates are the 4th Tuesday of each month in 2023. The meeting time is 6:00 PM. The place is North Baltimore MS/HS.

The Board then gave approval of various administrative tasks assigned to, and to be completed by the Superintendent and District Treasurer, on behalf of the District. (ex: purchasing agent, ADA compliance, Certifications, tuition payments, ORC and Board policy items)

The organizational meeting was adjourned and the board moved on to the regular meeting January agenda.

The school Treasurer Steven Stewart reported he has not closed out the 2022 financial report as of yet in part due to new total millage recalculations and certifications, and continued pipeline tax unpredictability. He will provide an up-to-date report at the February meeting. The school district is in stable financial condition.

Mrs. Semancik shared the Powell Elementary Drill Team had performed at a BGSU women’s basketball game, and were well received.

Mr. Kiser reported the high school had hosted the NWCC athletic directors on 1/11/23 and received many compliments on our school and facilities. “They are excited to bring their teams to North Baltimore for competitions,” said Mr. Kiser. He also shared it was “Winter Homecoming Week” at NBHS, but “There is no homecoming court—just “spirit days” and a dance. The kids just don’t want to be part of a court. They have that in the fall”

Mr. Delaney reported wall- to- wall people at bowling matches! “We now have 20 bowlers- mostly female,” he said.

The Board approved the Superintendent’s recommendations including:

Hiring Jeremy Kleinmark: Bowling Assistant

Hiring Sue Phillips: Head Volleyball Coach

Three-year administrative contract to Jonelle Semancik, Elementary Principal, beginning August 1 2023





Most of the conversation at the meeting centered around the almost- finished athletic complex. “We’re waiting on power,” shared Delaney. Some electrical work and storage space needs to be completed along with end of project odds and ends. “ We will be ready for track season” said Superintendent Delaney.

The next regularly scheduled meeting is February 28, 2023 at 6:00pm.