December 17, 2023 2:37 am

NB Board of Education to Meet 12/19/23

Here is the REGULAR MEETING CONSENT AGENDA for the 12/19/2023 meeting, shared by the NBLS Board Office:

North Baltimore Local Schools Board of Education
LOCATION: North Baltimore High School
2012 Tiger Drive, North Baltimore, OH 45872
DATE: December 19, 2023    TIME: 6:00 PM

Address to Community: This meeting is a meeting of the North Baltimore Board of Education in public for the purpose of conducting the School District’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting.

  1. Call to Order
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Roll Call

Mr. Archer                                                     

Mrs. Bushey                                        

Mr. Sharninghouse                  

Mr. Stufft                                

Mrs. Thomas                           

 

  1. Make adjustments and/or corrections to the agenda as needed or presented.
    1. All recommendations listed under the consent agenda are considered routine and will be enacted by one motion. Should a board member wish an alternative action from the proposed recommendation, the board member shall request that this recommendation be moved to the appropriate section at this time.

 

  1. Approve the November 28, 2023 Regular Meeting Minutes

 

   Motion                      Seconded                    

 

  1. Recognition of Visitors:
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

 

  1. News Media Present:
    The Courier                                    
    The Sentinel                                        
    NB Xpress                                          
    Other:                                                 

 

  1. Opportunity to address the Board: A pamphlet is provided at the Board meeting for members for the community to review the proper procedure to address both agenda and non-agenda items. Please review this pamphlet before making any statements to the Board. Please limit your comments to three (3) minutes after being recognized by the Board President.

 

  1. Treasurer’s Report:

 

  1. Treasurer’s Recommendations as listed for your approval:
    1. Approve the monthly financial statements for November.                                                        

                                                                                                                                 

  1. Approve Treasurer’s Recommendations: (a) Motion                 Seconded                             

Vote:

Mr. Archer                                                     

Mrs. Bushey                                        

Mr. Sharninghouse                  

Mr. Stufft                                

Mrs. Thomas                           

Pass                 Fail                 

 

  1. Administrative Reports:

Mrs. Jonelle Semancik, Elementary Principal

Mr. Chad Kiser, HS/MS Principal

 

  1. Superintendent’s Recommendations as listed for your approval:

                         

  1. Approve the North Baltimore School Calendar for 2024-2025 as presented.

 

  1. Approve a recommendation for North Baltimore Local Schools Board to consider adding a calamity day to the school calendar for April 8, 2024. This additional day would help mitigate the unforeseen safety challenges associated with the eclipse and provide the necessary flexibility for students, parents, and staff to safely experience this celestial event.

 

  1. Approve an addition to the Middle/High School Student Handbook for 2023-2024 as presented regarding student exams and midterms.

 

  1. Accept the following donations:

 

Buckeye Hook & Ladder – $1,000 to the DC Trip for a meal

HWE Community Trust Fund Inc. – $6,370 for the purchase of a Vision Screener for all students

  1. Approve Superintendent’s Recommendations: (a-d) Motion                         Seconded                                

 

  1. Board Committee Reports:

Athletic/Recreation Council

Policy Committee

 

  1. Other Board Business:
  • Holiday Break December 22nd -January 2nd – School Resumes on January 3rd

 

  • Scheduled January 9, 2024 for Organizational Meeting at 5:30 PM, regular meeting to follow.

 

 

  1. Motion to move to Executive Session:  

 

Time In:                            Motion                                    Second                                    

Vote:

Mr. Archer                                                     

Mrs. Bushey                                        

Mr. Sharninghouse                  

Mr. Stufft                                

Mrs. Thomas                           

 

Pass                 Fail                 

           

Time Out: _________________

                                                                                   

  1. Motion to Adjourn: Time Motion                                    Second                                    

Vote:

Mr. Archer                                                     

Mrs. Bushey                                        

Mr. Sharninghouse                  

Mr. Stufft                                

Mrs. Thomas                           

 

Pass                 Fail                 

NEXT MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR:  January 9, 2024 at 5:30 PM Organizational Meeting with the regular meeting to follow at North Baltimore HS/MS Building

 

