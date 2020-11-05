NB Board of Education Votes to Return to School- 5 Days a Week

By Sue Miklovic, TheNBXpress.com

The North Baltimore Board of Education decided to return to classes five days per week beginning November 16th. Board President Tami Thomas made the motion and a second to the motion was made by Board Member Tim Archer. Voting “yes” were Thomas, Archer, and Marcy Byrd. Voting “no” were Board Members Jaimye Bushey and Jeremy Sharninghouse.

The board had called a special meeting for 6:00 PM Wednesday November 4, 2020 for the purpose of seeking community input in regard to a reopening plan for the North Baltimore schools while managing the Coronavirus epidemic.

About 20 or so community members attended the meeting at the NBHS auditeria, where they were permitted to address the board with their concerns and questions for a period of three minutes each. After all who wanted to speak had been given the opportunity the board members themselves were permitted to speak if they wanted to. During that time, Thomas made the motion for the district to reopen 5 days per week.

The ability to hear in the auditoria, coupled with a poor microphone/sound system was less than ideal so here are a few random notes of things I was able to hear during the ongoing discussion.

Josh Stufft: What date are you using to decide? What data are you using? The number of cases in kids hasn’t gone up since May 2020. Only one child (under age 18 ) in Ohio has died over summer. My children have not progressed

Tracy Cotterman: I’m going to tell you right now, there’s nobody in this room that understands what this corona virus can do to your family more than I can. Kids may not get sick. They may not die. But they can bring it home to your parents and their great grandparents. To the school board: the first decision you made you should have stuck with it and moved on instead you are making our NB schools look weak right now.

Jamie Wilhelm: my kids are regressing. They are not doing as well as before. The concern for others in the community…that’s on me isn’t it?

Emily Ishmael: Everyone knows now I was the first COVID-19 positive person in our school district. I did not get support from the administration which was a catastrophe. I called the Wood County Health Department, and they were furious with our administration in how they handled things. I felt like a leper.

Phil Walter: I just have one question. Me and Emily are the only ones who walked up to this micro phone with a mask. How concerned are we really?

Andrea Brim: My two kids are only getting two days of new material per week. Are we not concerned with how we are comparing against other schools like Elmwood and other schools near us? I didn’t get the choice to keep my kids home.

Jeff Long: I’m not going to yell at anyone. If we don’t have a plan in place that’s probably pretty bad. Teachers, like police officers, have the toughest jobs. Bad things are happening all over the place. The safest hands we have are our own.

Andy Allison: if we don’t go back now what is the time? Are you working on a plan? I have talked to people whose kids have IEP’s and 504 plans that are not getting the help they need.

Marry Casey: I feel my daughter is not learning this year. I asked her and her friends if they thought they were learning. She said no she’s not learning this year and her friends agreed they’re not learning.

Joe Kepling: Can we social distance properly when we’re back at full time when everyone is there? I don’t care if it’s 2, 4, or 5 days. Who decides if it’s the flu or covid?

Mr. Delaney: We have had 19 or 20 cases of parents calling in, keeping kids home in self quarantine.

Someone in the crowd: We’re not social distancing in sports

Jaimye Bushey: The Ohio statistics for November 3rd had over 4200 new cases and 33 deaths. The statistics for November 4th had reached 4071 new cases and 55 deaths by 5:00 PM today.

Marcy Byrd: I just want you to understand clearly I put the good of the community first. This is really stressful for all of us. None of us wants to be here. I thought we were going to make a public statement to the community after we took the vote three weeks ago and made the decision to go 2 days. I apologize for my part in the breakdown of communication. I have been gathering all the data that I depend on from the CDC and the Wood County Health Department. I’m disappointed that people think we don’t have the best interests of our community at heart. Please, please, please adults be mindful of what you are doing. The kids are not spreading this—the Adults are. It’s the parties, the gatherings. I implore, I beg you to be responsible-to commit to wear your masks, and be socially distanced.

After a few more random comments that I was unable to hear, Board President Tami Thomas made a motion for the NB Local School District to return to school full time 5 days per week beginning November 16th.





You can watch the video on the North Baltimore Local School District facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/North-Baltimore-Local-School-District-207120002688935