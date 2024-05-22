NB Board of Education will hold a special meeting

May 22, 2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

The North Baltimore Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 9:00 AM in the Board of Education Office at 201 S. Main Street, North Baltimore, OH 45872.

The board will move directly into executive session for consideration of the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of an employee, student, or school official or to investigate charges or complaints against such person, unless said person request a public hearing will be made.

No action is anticipated.