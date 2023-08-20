North Baltimore, Ohio

August 20, 2023 6:26 am

NB Board of Education will Meet For August Meeting on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

North Baltimore Local Schools Board of Education
LOCATION: North Baltimore High School
2012 Tiger Drive, North Baltimore, OH 45872
DATE: August 22, 2023    TIME: 6:00 PM

Address to Community: This meeting is a meeting of the North Baltimore Board of Education in public for the purpose of conducting the School District’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting.
DON’T FORGET OPEN HOUSES FROM 4PM-6PM AT BOTH SCHOOLS MONDAY NIGHT, AUGUST 21ST

NBLS Calendar 23-24 School Year

