NB Business Destroyed By Fire Sunday Morning

Sunday, March 3, 2024, a fire call came in for 116 N. Main St. in Downtown North Baltimore, Ohio.

Go Fund Me Account for Bubbles

A local business, Bubbles Pet Salon was destroyed in the fire, with smoke damage to 2nd floor apartments. No one was injured, however, two “rescue cats”, aged 15 and 12 years died in the fire, one cat was saved. The contents of the business were destroyed.

Photos from Lindsay Rae Photography

Bubbles Pet Salon has been in business since 2006 in downtown NB. The business is owned by Linda Richmond. Bubbles was a busy little shop that brought many to NB for pet grooming, they will be missed!

Firefighters from NBFD, Jackson Twp.-Hoytville, Cygnet and Bloomdale FDs responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshall. Plans for the business are unknown at this time.