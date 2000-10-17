MAPLEWOOD CEMETERIES

Maplewood, SR18

New Maplewood, Mitchell Rd.

North Baltimore, Ohio

Adopted by Village Council May 5, 1981

Revised by Village Council October 17, 2000

Revision II by Village Council May 16, 2017

Village Office (419) 257-2394

Mayor: Janet L. Goldner

Clerk: Kathi Bucher

Published to Village of North Baltimore website – March 10, 2022

www.northbaltimore.org

Published on www.TheNBXpress.com – March 10, 2022

Complete NB Cemetery Rules & Regulations

General Rules

No person will be permitted to enter the cemetery except at the gates especially provided for the purpose, unless special permission be given by the Cemetery Superintendent or permitted to remain there after nightfall under any circumstances.

All persons are prohibited from plucking either wild or cultivated flowers or writing upon or injuring any monument, vault, railing, or other structure.

No person will be permitted to disturb the quiet or good order of the place in any way; and all proprieties due to the sacred character of the grounds, should be observed and will be enforced on all occasions.

Children under 12 years of age will not be admitted, unless accompanied by an adult.

No money shall be paid to any employee of the cemetery for any courtesy extended to visitors.

No riding or driving, except on the grades, lanes, or avenues will be permitted. Vehicle speed limit while in cemetery not greater than 10 miles per hour. Automobile drivers and other employed at funerals must always keep to the right on the avenues; nor will they be allowed to turn their vehicles on the avenues, but drive around the section on the way out of the cemetery, and otherwise observe the rules and regulations thereof.

Care of Lots

Village Responsibility

The Village shall take reasonable precautions to protect owners, and the property rights of owners within the Cemetery from loss and damage; but it distinctly disclaims all responsibility for loss or damage from causes beyond reasonable control, and especially from damage caused by the elements, an Act of God, common enemy, thieves, vandals, strikers malicious insurrection, riots, or order of any military or civil authority, whether the damage be direct or collateral. The Village shall not be liable to any person for the failure to comply with the regulations in any interment or for the invalidity of a burial permit, or for the incorrect identity of the deceased, or for the damage to a casket, burial vault or urn in an authorized removal.

Work to be done by Village

All grading, landscape work, improvements of any kind, and all care on plots shall be done by Village Employees. All trees, shrubs, and herbage of any kind shall be planted, trimmed, cut or removed. All openings and closing of plots and all interments, disinterment, and removals shall be approved by the Village.

Cemetery Control over All Improvements

All improvements or alterations of individual property on the Cemetery shall be under the direction and subject to the consent, satisfaction, and approval of the Cemetery Management. Should they be made without its written consent, the Village shall have the right to remove, alter, or change such improvements or alterations at the expense of the plot owner. The Village will remove, alter, or change any improvements, in any event, or any time, on its judgment, they, become unsightly to the eye.

No work of any description shall be done or no article shall be placed upon any plot without the written order of consent of the plot owner and a permit issued by the Village. All work done shall be subject to and in accordance with the Rules and Regulations of the Cemetery.

Permits to do work may be revoked by the Village without notice where there is a failure to conform to the applicable rules and regulations, or the work is not conforming to specifications, or inadequate or improper preparations for the work has been made, or proper machinery is not being used, or the work is being done in a manner dangerous to life or property.

Decorations of Plots

Enclosures are prohibited. No enclosure of any kind, such as a fence, coping, hedge, or ditch shall be permitted around any grave or plot. Grave mounds will not be allowed and no lot shall be raised about the established grade.

Certain Ornaments Prohibited

The placing of boxes, shells, toys, metal designs, ornaments, chairs, settees, vases, glass, wood or iron cases, and similar articles, upon plots shall be not permitted, and if so placed, the Village may remove the same. No notice of removal shall be required of the Village.

Care of Lots

Trees growing upon lots shall be removed, under the direction of the Cemetery Superintendent, when not taken care of or when interference is caused to adjoining graves. No tree shall be removed or planted without review by the Cemetery Superintendent, whether located on a lot or on Village property.

Persons cleaning off their own lots, and cutting grass, must not leave the grass and rubbish on the walks or other lots. Clippings and rubbish must be removed to a place designated by the Cemetery Superintendent.

Cemetery Clean-Up

A general clean-up shall be conducted twice a year, depending on weather, normally in April and October. All unsightly pots, flowers, and/or wreaths will be removed.