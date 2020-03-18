NBX WaterShedsun
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Reineke Ad TOP Sept 2019
NB Dental Ad 450 x 90 Nov. 2019
Oct. 2018 Update
January Start with us
Dec. 2019 new logo
Ol’ Jenny
May 2019
Staff Photo Update March 2020
T and J Jan 2020
Closed March 2020
Weekly Specials
Fall 2019

NB Community Cupboard

NB Community Cupboard is a free pantry open to anyone in need.

Give what you can, take what you need.

We accept donations of non perishable food items (canned goods, pasta, boxed meals etc.) as well as toiletries.

We do not accept perishable items (bread, milk, eggs, meats or other refrigerated items)

The food box is located behind the brick garage at 324 N. Main Street. You can access it by using the alley.

If you are in need of more assistance please contact the phone number on our Facebook page or send us a FB message!

The box will be available 24/7.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Route Driver PT NB
February 2017
Logo Panel April 2017
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
June 2019
March 2020
NBLS Website