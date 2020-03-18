NB Community Cupboard is a free pantry open to anyone in need.

Give what you can, take what you need.

We accept donations of non perishable food items (canned goods, pasta, boxed meals etc.) as well as toiletries.

We do not accept perishable items (bread, milk, eggs, meats or other refrigerated items)

The food box is located behind the brick garage at 324 N. Main Street. You can access it by using the alley.

If you are in need of more assistance please contact the phone number on our Facebook page or send us a FB message!

The box will be available 24/7.